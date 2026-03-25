EMIRATES: Municipal authorities across the UAE stepped up field and emergency response measures to address rainfall and unstable weather conditions, intensifying efforts to safeguard public facilities, maintain traffic flow and ensure the efficiency of stormwater drainage systems.

In Al Dhafra, emergency teams at the Region Municipality handled 420 cases and reports within just 12 hours under a proactive operational plan, achieving a 100 percent recovery rate. The municipality said the effects of the moderate to heavy rainfall that affected cities across the region had been fully addressed, including the removal of fallen trees and the clearance of water and sand accumulations, helping to improve traffic flow and raise community satisfaction levels. It also reaffirmed its readiness to deal with emergencies through the provision of teams, equipment and vehicles, as well as the preparedness and efficiency of rainwater drainage networks to support infrastructure performance and provide a safe environment.

In Sharjah, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality began implementing its field plans in response to the rainfall and prevailing weather conditions, with specialised teams working around the clock.

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said the teams had activated intervention plans from the early hours of the weather situation and reinforced their presence on main roads to ensure smooth traffic movement and minimise disruption. He added that technical efforts had been intensified through continuous monitoring of rainwater drainage networks and verification of their operational efficiency, alongside field inspections of public facilities and waterfront areas to ensure their safety.

Ajman Municipality also raised its level of readiness to respond to rainfall and the weather conditions, as part of wider precautionary efforts being undertaken across the country.



