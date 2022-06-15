UAE residents felt tremors from an earthquake in Iran for the second time today. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the tremors were felt by UAE residents, but it did not have any effect on the country.

The NCM recorded the 4.3-magnitude earthquake in south Iran at 3.50pm.

Earlier today, residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday morning.

According to the NCM, the quake originated in southern Iran at 10.06am at a depth of 10km.