Muscat: The temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius in some coastal areas of Oman Sea and in some wilayats of South Al Batinah Governorate due to the blowing of the southwest wind.

"Currently some of the meteorological stations of the Civil Aviation Authority monitored a rise in temperatures on some coastal areas of Oman Sea and in some wilayats of South Al Batinah Governorate, reaching the beginning of 40s, coinciding with the blowing of the southwest wind, where Muscat city station recorded 42ºC, Baushar station recorded 40ºC and Nakhl station recorded 40ºC," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.