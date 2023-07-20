ABU DHABI – UAE Team ADQ - UAE’s first professional Women’s cycling team announced the launch of its campaign, ‘’Women in Motion'', aimed at driving positive change within the global women's cycling industry. The launch took place during the Team’s participation at Tour de France Femmes 2023.

To amplify the campaign's message, UAE Team ADQ has unveiled a unique jersey that will be proudly worn by all its riders during the highly anticipated Tour de France Femmes 2023 from 23 – 30 July. This jersey symbolizes the team's core values of diversity and opportunities. It represents unity and support for the women's cycling industry, showcasing UAE Team ADQ's commitment to driving positive change.

The jersey design embodies the principles of equity, and opportunities within the industry. It displays women's faces and silhouettes painted with the UAE Team ADQ colours, representing the vibrant diversity of women in cycling, and highlights the positive impact that all stakeholders can generate for women worldwide.

UAE Team ADQ has seven riders who will participate in the Tour de France Femmes 2023, which will consist of eight stages, starting in Clermont-Ferrand and finishing with an individual time trial in Pau. The race will take place entirely in the south of France and the Pyrenees will be decisive with the big stage with the finish line atop the iconic Col du Tourmalet. The seven riders are: Silvia Persico, Erica Magnaldi, Chiara Consonni, Olivia Baril, Eleonora Gasparrini, Alena Amialiusik and Lizzie Holden.

María Camila García, Head of Strategy at UAE Team ADQ, said: “UAE Team ADQ’s promise of delivering value to sponsors, investors, fans, athletes, and teams in women's sports is strengthened by this campaign and the values that we stand for. While we acknowledge that progress may be gradual and change takes time, we look forward to a future where women in sport attain their full potential and enjoy equal status with men in all respects,"

"UAE Team ADQ is working towards the healthy development of women's cycling, advocating for fairness and equity, and promoting the popularity of women's professional cycling in all fields. The team is committed to assisting its members in various areas of interest, including technical improvements, economic development, and more. We would like to thank our sponsors partners and stakeholders for their support and congratulate them for such a remarkable contribution, since the establishment of UAE Team ADQ." García concludes.

The Tour de France Femmes provides an unparalleled platform to generate awareness for the "Women in Motion" campaign. By donning this distinctive jersey, UAE Team ADQ aims to inspire and engage audiences from around the world.

The campaign’s key objective is to encourage a change in mindset, calling for a shift from viewing women's sports as ‘a nice to have’ to recognizing it as a ‘must have’. It invites all stakeholders to embrace the immense potential for growth in the women's cycling market, from athletes, fitness, performance to sponsors, media coverage, suppliers, and event organizers.

The Women in Motion campaign strives to create a future where the women's cycling thrives and flourishes by championing the potential opportunities available to women in cycling. UAE Team ADQ invites enthusiasts, industry leaders, and fans to rally together and embrace the transformative power of women in cycling.