ABU DHABI - The UAE Pro League has announced the shortlisted 24 nominees for the 2021-2022 season awards following the end of the voting period. The winners are set to be revealed at a ceremony, which will be held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 27th August.

The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) revealed that voting was held, starting from 5th to 10th August, through the UAEPL's official website, mobile apps, and its social media accounts, amid wide participation and remarkable turnout.

The final shortlist for the Golden Ball Award for the best Emirati player will see competition between Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), and Ali Saleh (Al Wasl).

As for the Golden Ball handed to the best foreign player, the shortlist includes Soufiane Rahimi, Laba Kodjo (Al Ain), and Caio Lucas ( Sharjah).

Meanwhile, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player list includes Harib Suhail (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohamed Abbas (Al Ain), and Sultan Adel (Ittihad Kalba).

As for the Golden boy award for the best young player (Resident/ Born in the UAE), the list includes Ousmane Camara (Sharjah), Erik Jorgens (Al Ain), and Isam Faiz (Ajman).

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper will see competition between Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda), Ali Khasif (Al Jazira), and Khalid Eisa (Al Ain).

Sergiy Rebrov (Al Ain), Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman), and Olaroiu Cozmin (Sharjah) will be vying for the Leader award for the best coach.

Meanwhile, the trio Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Omar Khribin (Al Wahda), and Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain) will also be vying for the Fans' Player of the Year.

The goal of the year award will see competition between Laba Kudjo (Al-Ain Vs. Al Wahda), Ali Saleh (Al-Wasl Vs. Shabab Al Ahli), and Ismail Matar (Al-Wahda Vs. Al Orooba).

The awards are divided into three categories; namely, the vote-based category, the statistics-based category, and the criteria-based award.

The vote-based category includes the Golden Ball for the best Emirati player, the Golden Ball for the best foreign player, the Leader award for the best coach, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player, Golden Boy award for the best young player (Resident/Born in the UAE), the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the year, the fans' player of the year, the goal of the year, and the best online sports media platform.

Meanwhile, the statistics-based category includes the Golden Shoe for the league's top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, the Highest Fan Attendance Award, the ADNOC Pro League's Fantasy Manager of the Year, and the Dream Team.

The criteria-based award targets the Professional Excellence in Club Licensing.

It will be handed to the club that meets the criteria of the club licensing system, quality control, administrative penalties, cooperation, and overall ranking in all competitions except for the UAE Super Cup match.