It may be named the 'Friendship Series,' but the twin T20 Internationals between hosts UAE and Bangladesh will be played in all seriousness with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13.

Both the matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the first game taking place on Sunday. The second fixture is on Tuesday.

“This is a great opportunity for both the teams to fine-tune their T20 skills as they approach their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2022) matches," Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board had said prior to the series.

"These games will also prove extremely important for our (high) performance team to see where our players stand against a team that is not only a test nation, but a team that has been preparing to compete at one of the highest levels of international cricket - being the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. We look forward to a highly competitive series on home soil,” he added.

The UAE are placed in Group A along with recent Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia, in the first round. Their opening game is against the Netherlands on October 16. The top two teams from both the groups qualify for the Super 12.

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss the series due to his ongoing participation in the Caribbean Premier League.

Bangladesh have met the UAE in cricket's shortest format only once previously, winning at home by 51 runs in 2016.

Bangladesh will appear in the second round Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Bangladesh also will play a tri-nation tournament in New Zealand involving the hosts and Pakistan before travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

