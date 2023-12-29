KUALA LUMPUR — The knockout stage of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 is set to be a thrilling display of football prowess, especially for the Saudi clubs, after the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Among the teams advancing to this high-stakes stage are several former Asian champions, with matches slated for February.



Highlighting the draw is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who are in pursuit of their maiden title. They face a formidable opponent in Al Fayha SC in a much-anticipated all-Saudi Arabian clash. The domestic rivalry will add an extra layer of excitement to this Round of 16 match-up.



Also from Saudi Arabia, four-time Asian champions Al Hilal SFC are preparing for a challenging encounter against Iran’s Sepahan SC, who were the 2007 tournament runners-up. Al Hilal's journey to Iran is expected to be one of the highlights of this stage, showcasing their quest for another title.



Further adding to the Saudi representation, two-time AFC Champions League winners Al Ittihad will compete against Uzbekistan’s Navbahor. This match is the fourth last-16 tie in the West Zone, emphasizing the strength and depth of Saudi football in this year's competition.



While the focus remains on the Saudi teams, the East Zone also promises some exciting matches. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Pohang Steelers will have an all-Korea Republic showdown, both teams being former Asian champions. Ventforet Kofu, debuting in the tournament, face Korea Republic's Ulsan Hyundai FC, with the Japanese side playing the first leg away. China PR’s Shandong Taishan FC will meet Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, and Bangkok United of Thailand will take on Yokohama F. Marinos. These teams are all vying for their first AFC Champions League title.



The presence of six former Asian champions, including the strong contingent from Saudi Arabia, ensures that the AFC Champions League 2023/24 knockout stage will be a spectacle of top-tier football.

