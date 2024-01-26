DOHA — In their final Group F match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Saudi Arabia and Thailand played out a 0-0 draw at Education City Stadium on Thursday.



This result, combined with Oman’s 1-1 tie against the Kyrgyz Republic, ensured Saudi Arabia's position as the group leader and Thailand’s advancement as the second-placed team. Oman, with two points, failed to qualify as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams.



Saudi Arabia's head coach, Roberto Mancini, made nine changes to the lineup that previously defeated the Kyrgyz Republic 2-0, including a debut for goalkeeper Raghed Najjar.



The match saw several close scoring opportunities. Early on, Saudi Arabia was awarded a penalty after Abdulrahman Ghareeb was fouled in the box, but Abdullah Radif's subsequent penalty shot was saved by Thai goalkeeper Saranon Anuin. Thailand had a goal from Teerasak Poeiphimai disallowed for offside, and soon after, Saudi Arabia's Radif had a goal similarly annulled.



Midway through the first half, Salem Al Dawsari's long-range effort was thwarted by Anuin. Thailand’s Worachit Kanitsribampen also had a goal ruled out for offside before the break.



In the second half, Saudi Arabia intensified their attack, with Ghareeb notably active, but continued to be denied by Anuin. Thailand’s Jaroensak Wonggorn missed a key opportunity to score as well.



A notable moment occurred when Saudi Arabia’s Talal Haji, at 16 years and 131 days old, became the second youngest player to appear in the AFC Asian Cup, nearly scoring on his debut.



The match concluded without any goals, maintaining Thailand’s record of not conceding in the group stage, alongside Qatar. Saudi Arabia’s streak of never securing full nine points in a group stage continues.

