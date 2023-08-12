Gaza: Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in Gaza Strip to develop sports medicine in Gaza.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at HH Sheikh Hamad Hospital Dr. Khaled Abdel Hadi and Assistant Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Abdel Salam Haniyeh.

The MoU includes several items related to providing free medical services to Palestinian national team players and club teams, through hospital clinics, in addition to developing the sports medicine speciality and working on joint coordination of training programs in the fields of sports medicine, physiotherapy, and nursing.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Hadi said that the MoU comes within the efforts of the State of Qatar to help the Palestinian brothers to overcome the difficulties of life through the development of health sectors and various services.

He indicated that this specialization, the first of its kind in the Strip, would contribute to enhancing services and providing them with the highest quality for the athletes of Gaza and Palestinian athletes in general.

In turn, Haniyeh extended his thanks to the State of Qatar for its continuous support to the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the hospital represents a source of medical pride as a medical rehabilitation centre comparable to medical centres in developed countries.

The hospital, which is funded by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), and based on achieving work integration and facilitating the access of services to those who deserve it, has signed around 42 cooperation agreements with relevant governmental and international institutions since its operation in April 2019.

