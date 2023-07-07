Muscat – Oman Air and Chelsea Football Club signed a sponsorship agreement on Thursday, granting Oman Air the status of global airline partner of Chelsea Club.

In a statement issued, Oman Air confirmed the signing of a three-year deal with Chelsea Club.

Eng Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said, “The high-level partnership and collaboration contributes in enhancing the reputation of the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination and promoting the beauty of Oman globally to a vast fan base of over 135 million”.

