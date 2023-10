The State of Kuwait on Thursday voiced its welcome and support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Kuwait utterly backs Saudi efforts to host this championship, which reflect the comprehensive development of the kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, enabling them to organize various international sports activities.

