JEDDAH — Karim Benzema, the renowned forward for Al-Ittihad Club, has traveled to Spain to undergo further medical examinations at Real Madrid’s clinic, the Saudi club announced. These consultations are being conducted in coordination with his former physician who oversaw Benzema’s medical care during his tenure at Real Madrid.



This medical review comes after Benzema suffered from injuries that sidelined him for several important matches this season. The decision to consult his previous doctor was made jointly by the medical teams of Al-Ittihad and Real Madrid, highlighting the severity of his condition.



Benzema, who has already departed for Spain, is expected to return next week. His health status is crucial not only for his current team but also for his vast fanbase, who are eager to see him back on the field.



Al-Ittihad Club will be closely monitoring his progress and is hopeful for a positive outcome from these consultations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).