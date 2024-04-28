This victory comes shortly after Al Hilal's elimination from the Asian Champions League last Tuesday against Al Ain of the UAE.

Despite missing key players like Salem Al Dawsary, Malcolm, and the Serbian Mitrović, Al Hilal managed to overcome Al Fateh, who were ambitious to continue their own winning streak.

The match saw Al Fateh taking the lead in the 57th minute through Lucas Zelarayán, but Al Hilal responded quickly with a goal by Brazilian Michael just a minute later, which was confirmed by goal-line technology.

Later, Al Hilal gained an advantage through a penalty converted by Portuguese Ruben Neves in the 74th minute after a VAR review.

The scoring was capped off by Ali Al Bulayhi in the 16th minute of stoppage time, who followed up on a rebound from the Al Fateh goalkeeper.

With this result, Al Hilal has solidified their lead in the league with 80 points, maintaining a temporary 12-point lead over their closest rivals, Al Nassr, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Al Fateh remains at 40 points, tentatively in sixth place, pending other matches that could affect their standing.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).