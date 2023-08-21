RIYADH — In the upcoming days, fierce competition is expected to unfold among several clubs vying for the services of international player Hassan Tambakti, defender of Al-Shabab team.



The momentum has grown as Al-Hilal has intensified its efforts to secure a deal with Tambakti before the current summer transfer window closes.



Al-Hilal is reportedly preparing a substantial financial offer to entice both Al-Shabab club and the player Tambakti. The proposed deal could surpass the SR100 million mark.



Sources indicate that Al-Hilal aims to present some of its own players as part of the offer to Al-Shabab, in exchange for finalizing this potentially record-breaking transfer in the Saudi league for a Saudi player.



Tambakti, a key figure in Al-Shabab and the Saudi national team, has received financial offers reaching around SR90 million for his transfer to Al-Shabab, coupled with an annual salary of approximately SR13 million.



This contract would span four years, making the total cost of the deal for Al-Hilal around SR142 million.



Although Al-Ahli is reportedly preparing a substantial offer similar to Al-Hilal’s, the latter seems to be in a more advantageous position. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are also eager to enter the race for the player’s signature after submitting official bids.



On Saturday, Hassan Tambakti revealed in an exclusive interview with Rotana Khalijia channel that he has a desire to leave Al-Shabab as suitable offers arrived to the club.



He indicated that there is a prior agreement between him and former club president Khalid Al-Baltan regarding this matter.



Tambakti said: “I renewed my contract despite my desire to leave because the club has been very good to me, and I wanted the club to benefit from my transfer.”

