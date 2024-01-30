Sri Lankan off spinner Maheesh Theekshana weaved magic with the ball to set up Sharjah Warriors’ emphatic nine-wicket win over Dubai Capitals at the ILT20 in Sharjah on Monday.

Producing unplayable deliveries, Theekshana claimed four wickets for 20 runs as Dubai Capitals were bowled out for 104 runs in 18.2 overs.

Theekshana was well-backed by Daniel Sams, who bagged 3 for 28 with his accurate left-arm medium pace.

Chasing the modest target, Warriors raced to victory in 13.1 overs through an opening partnership of 70 runs in 8.2 overs between Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles.

Dickwella scored a 30-ball 37 runs as Charles went on to hit an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls with four boundaries and a six while Joe Denly remained unconquered on 23 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six.

Warriors won the match with 41 balls to spare.

Capitals had come into this match after a defeat to defending champions Gulf Giants. They surprised everyone by opting to bat first after winning the toss, unlike all other teams that had elected to bowl.

On the other hand, Warriors, fresh from a win over Desert Vipers the day before this match, carried the momentum and have now moved up to the second spot in the points table while Capitals slipped to the fourth slot.

“The guys were brilliant in the first innings, and made our job easier. This isn't the easiest place to play spin, and to have someone (Theekshana) who can bowl three overs in the powerplay is brilliant. Everyone's chipping in, just about finding consistency,” said Warriors skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore.”

Brief scores:

Sharjah Warriors beat Dubai Capitals by 9 wickets.

Dubai Capitals 104 in 18.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 22, Roelof van der Merwe 21, Daniel Sams 3 for 28, Maheesh Theekshana 4 for 20) Sharjah Warriors 105 for 1 in 13.1 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 37, Johnson Charles 43n.o, Joe Denly 23n.o)

