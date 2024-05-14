Bangladesh on Tuesday named Taskin Ahmed to their 15-member squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup despite a lingering injury the pacer picked up against Zimbabwe.

Taskin, 29, was in fine form for the five-match 20-over series at home but missed the final game after suffering a side strain.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said the 29-year-old still needed more time to recover and was unlikely to play in a three-match warm-up series against the United States in Houston next week.

"The information we have is he will be fit at some stage during the World Cup," Ashraf told reporters in Dhaka.

"As per the rules this year, we can carry an injured player. If he does not make enough progress, he can be replaced."

Taskin, who was also named vice-captain, claimed eight wickets in four matches against Zimbabwe, won by the hosts 4-1.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who claimed eight wickets against Zimbabwe on return from an 18-month injury lay-off, was left out in favour of Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

"Looking at both players, we found more confidence in Sakib. His integrity kept him ahead," Ashraf said.

Ashraf said the high number of right-handed batsmen among group rivals Nepal and the Netherlands prompted the selection of an extra-spinner in left-arm tweaker Tanvir Islam.

Travelling reserve pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will take Taskin's place in the US warm-up series from May 20 to 24.

Bangladesh have never made it to the knockout stage at a T20 World Cup and also face Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group stage.

The World Cup will run from June 1 to June 29 in a tournament jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Taskin Ahmed (vice-capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam.

Touring reserves: Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain