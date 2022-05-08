The Saudi football national team has started its preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with two preparatory camps at Alicante city in Spain during the upcoming months of June and September.



The preparations of the Green Falcons come within the first and second phases of its preparatory program for the World Cup, which will take place in November in Qatar.



The Saudi national team will play two friendly matches during the first phase, which will be held from May 31 to June 9.



The Saudi national team’s first friendly match will be against Colombia and will be held on June 5, while its second friendly match against Venezuela will be on June 9. Both matches will be held at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia.



The two friendlies in the second phase will take place during Sept. 17 to 27; with the first match will be against Ecuador on Sept. 23, while the identity of team for the second friendly match will be determined later.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in the third group (Group C) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, along with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.



