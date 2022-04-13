DUBAI: FIFA has announced the launch of FIFA+, a free global digital platform designed to connect football fans everywhere with the game they love.

In its statement issued today, the International Federation indicated that the new platform will provide international and local matches live from all over the world, offering distinctive content in addition to the largest football archive in the world.

More than 29,000 football matches and more than 11,000 women's football matches will be broadcasted on the FIFA+ platform in 2022, a total of over 40,000 matches.

The first list of shows will include programmes on Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazario, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze, Carli Lloyd and others.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, said, "FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football more global and inclusive, as this platform supports FIFA's core mission to expand and develop football globally. This project represents a cultural shift in the way football fans interact with and explore the global game, and it has been a key part of my vision for 2020-2023, democratising football by engaging with fans, and we are delighted by this."