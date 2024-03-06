A total of 111 competitive and community sports events, including 18 international championships, will take place this month in different locations around Dubai, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The most notable events are the World’s Strongest Man Championship, the 12th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination, the 6th Fazza International Bow and Arrow Championship, the International Swimming Championships, the Dubai International Aquatics Championships, the Red Bull Football Championship, and the World Diving Championships.

Top on the list of the international sports events taking place in the emirate in March is the Dubai World Cup, scheduled for 30th March at Meydan Racecourse, with participation of 868 horses trained in 19 countries, led by the title’s holder Japanese Horse, “Ushba Tesoro”.

One of the most prominent international championships to be held in Dubai this month is the World Ski Tour – Street Category, which will attract international attention as it will be held with the participation of world stars and Olympic champions from 65 countries, most notably Japan, China, Brazil, America, and Australia. The event, which will run until 10th March, will witness the widest participation of its kind among international skating championships. It has acquired significant attention from professionals in the sport, and it is considered the final qualifier for the Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 88 athletes from both the street and park categories of the World Ski Tour will qualify for Paris.

The World’s Strongest Man Championship will be hosted by the Emirates Sports Group on 28th March at the Emirates Hotel in Dubai Sports City. The world’s strongest men will compete in the championship to show their extreme strength and aim to break new records in weightlifting and towing heavy trucks.

The Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Emirates International Swimming Cup, which will be organised by the IBEX Sports Academy from 8th to 10th March, in collaboration with the UAE Swimming Federation and with the participation of 1,200 swimmers from the UAE and other countries, representing 55 academies and clubs from 15 countries. Swimmers will compete in three categories, which are buds, juniors, and professionals, in freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly over short, medium, and long distances.

The Hamdan Sports Complex will also host the World Diving Championships from 22nd to 24th March, which will be organised by Primer Sports Services Co. Divers will compete in various categories for men and women, including for beginners and age groups from 13 to 18. Associates of clubs and federations from many countries from around the world will participate in the event.

The 12th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination is being organised by Dubai Club for People of Determination at its premises, with the participation of 190 male and female competitors from 32 countries. It will run until 6th March. The 8th Fazza International Bow and Arrow Championship for People of Determination will also take place, with the participation of 230 male and female competitors from 56 countries.

The Level Up International Gymnastics Challenge will be hosted by the Level Up Fitness Centre at its premises in Dubai Production City, with the participation of 650 male and female competitors from UAE and overseas. Participants will compete in various categories, which are the artistic gymnastics category for boys and girls aged 4 to 16, and the artistic gymnastics category for girls aged from 4 to 16, as part of the first level up to the fifth level and international level.

The International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held in the Danube Sports Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. The Red Bull Football Championship is also scheduled to take place this month, along with the Loyalty to Zayed Championship, the Ramadan International Team Chess Championship, the Euro Basketball League from Adidas, and the Sailing Race from Dubai to Muscat.

Several other international championships will be held at the start of the month, most notably the Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup – U13, the Dubai Masters RC Championship, the Dubai International Boat and Yacht Show, the International Artistic Gymnastics Championship, and the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.

Among the most prominent local and community championships that will take place in March are the Wednesday Modern Sailing Championship, the Al Habtoor Horse Jumping Championship, the Hamilton Developmental Swimming Race, the Mini Mina Football Cup for U8s, the Optimile Boxing Championship, Ultimate Running Race, the CrossFit “Battle of the Cancer” Championship, the MND Cycling Championship, the Dubai 60ft Dhow Race, the Modern Sailing Race, the Fortuna Badminton Championship, and the King and Queen Swimming Series.

Other competitions to be held this month are the Yoga Community Event, the Modern Sailing League, the Biggest Loser Fitness Championship, the Americano Ramadan Tennis and Padel League, the Ultimate Running Race, the Ramadan Mini Football Tournament, the Ramadan Padel Tennis League, the Callebaut Cup for Modern Sailing, La Mer Open Water Swimming, the Women's Badminton Team Championship, the Great Tonic Triathlon, the Inter-School Alpine Ski Race, Skechers Running, the Ramadan Corporate Championship, the Trojan Community Swimming Championships, the Ramadan Community Tennis League, and the NGK Racing Series - Round 3 Sprint Vehicles.