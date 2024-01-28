New Zealand's Nick Cassidy earned Jaguar a first win of the season in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and in his 50th Formula E race, to take the lead in the all-electric championship.

Cassidy has a 19-point advantage over Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, winner of the opening race in Mexico City, after three rounds.

Envision Racing's Robin Frijns was runner-up in the second of two races on the Diriyah street circuit with Nissan's Oliver Rowland third after starting on pole position.

Frijns led Rowland into the first corner from the front row but Cassidy, third on the grid, went ahead after the first round of Attack Mode activations and stayed there to become the only driver to have stood on the podium in all three races.

Jaguar also lead the team standings, 31 points clear of Penske.

NEOM McLaren's Jake Hughes was a career-best fourth with Penske's Stoffel Vandoorne fifth and Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz sixth.

Wehrlein was seventh, his 14th race in a row in the points.

Andretti's world champion Jake Dennis, winner in Friday's second round, finished 10th but ended up 12th after collecting a five-second penalty for overtaking while yellow flags were waved.

The fourth round is in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 16.

