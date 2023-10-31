Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in a World Cup clash unlikely to save the teams' fading semi-final dreams.

Bangladesh, who have lost five of their six matches, brought batsman Towhid Hridoy back in for Mahedi Hasan from the side that lost to the Netherlands.

Pakistan have made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa in Chennai by one wicket, recalling fit-again opener Fakhar Zaman as well as Agha Salman and Usama Mir.

Shadab Khan is still recovering from the concussion he suffered during a fall against South Africa while struggling opener Imam-ul-Haq and spinner Mohammad Nawaz were also left out.

Zaman is playing only his second match of the tournament after suffering a knee injury.

With four defeats in six games, Pakistan need to win on Tuesday to keep alive their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

However, they come into the game with players reportedly not having been paid for five months and with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq quitting over claims of a conflict of interest.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)