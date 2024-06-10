India's match-winner Jasprit Bumrah said his team's calmness and refusal to panic led them to their exciting six-run victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Having only made 119 on the tricky New York surface, India saw Pakistan respond with a measured reply but Bumrah provided the crucial breakthrough for the favourites.

Bumrah took 3-14 with big wickets at crucial moments, including Pakistan's top scorer Mohamad Rizwan, who after making a patient 31 from 44 balls, was looking like a match-winner himself until he was clean bowled by Bumrah.

"The biggest positive for us was the calmness because when we were batting in the morning, there was a lot more help," said Bumrah, noting the damper conditions after pre-match rain which turned to sunshine later in the day.

"And then when we started bowling, the skies opened up and the ball stopped seaming and there wasn't a lot of lateral movement. So we had to be more consistent and more accurate. And we as a unit were very calm and very clear on what we wanted to do. So very happy that as a unit we were able to contribute and created that pressure and then we were able to get the win," he said.

Bumrah said that he had learnt over time that in situations where the pitch can offer some help, it remains crucial not to go too far with attacking intent.

"In that aspect, experience does help you a little bit because whenever there is help, you can get excited, you can try and go pole hunting, you can bowl bouncers, you can bowl out-swingers, in-swingers but you don't have to do that," he said.

"I have learned that over the experience. But this time, the ball was not doing a lot. Yes, we did create pressure. Little bit of lateral movement was there but not too much. Not as pronounced as the last game," he said.

Bumrah is in a rich spell of form, following a strong IPL campaign with a 2-6 spell against Ireland in the Group A opener before Sunday's show.

But amid the heady praise Bumrah, who suffered injury issues last year, said he was quick to remember how opinions can change.

"A year ago the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over. But I don't look at that. For me, I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me and try to control the controllables," he said.

"I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this. How do I make shot making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do. Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion takes over, then things don't really work for me," he said.

It was an approach that Bumrah said the team took as a collective despite the huge pressure that comes with the expectations around the India team, especially against Pakistan.

"Not at any stage did I feel that the panic had spread in the team and we were looking too far ahead. So that's a really positive sign," he said.