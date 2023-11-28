Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to keep the Twenty20 series alive in the third match despite sending home their World Cup stars.

Travis Head, who hit a match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final against hosts India this month, returns in Guwahati after missing the team's opening two losses.

Head, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson come in as the three changes in the XI.

World Cup-winning players including Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis are reportedly out of the series. Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Chris Green come in as reinforcements.

A second-string India team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, look to clinch the series after their opening two wins and have made one change from their previous 44-run victory.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan comes in for Mukesh Kumar.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

Umpires: Rohan Pandit (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)