Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20 international against hosts Sri Lanka at Dambulla on Monday.

Sri Lanka selected the same side that won the first of the three-match T20 series by four runs.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews underwent a fitness test before the game after complaining about a tight hamstring but was declared fit to play.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in hard-hitting top-order batsman Hazratullah Zazai for leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.

Sri Lanka also won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

They also beat Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20 series before the Afghan matches.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Hazratullah Zazai.

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Television Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)