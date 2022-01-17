Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has attended the 11th convocation ceremony of the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) "Class of Al Wasl Dome", hosted in the iconic centrepiece of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Present at the event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, were Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE; Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, University Chancellor; Prof. Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor; and members of the University's Board of Trustees.

The ceremony saw the graduates of 2021 take to the stage in the central hub of the world’s biggest international cultural gathering. Sheikh Nahyan conferred degrees on 406 students representing the University’s four faculties of Management; Architecture and Interior Design; Communication, Arts and Sciences; and Engineering, Applied Science and Technology.

The graduating class takes the name of the Al Wasl Dome, in celebration of the unique setting for this year’s historic event.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan recognised the tremendous achievements of the graduates and emphasised the important role of education in building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Reflecting on the staging of the event at Expo 2020 Dubai, he encouraged the graduates to take forward the mission set by the global gathering; to share knowledge, promote communication and cooperation, and to build international bonds based on tolerance and coexistence.

Addressing the audience, Al Ghandi congratulated the graduates and paid tribute to the leaders of the UAE for their wisdom and foresight, for connecting the world through Expo 2020 Dubai, and in recognition of the nation’s remarkable achievements in the past 50 years. He thanked Sheikh Nahyan for his ongoing guidance and support for the university, pledging its commitment to advance even further in the 50 years to come.

Speaking on behalf of the University, Prof. Chelli said, "We take great pride in our graduates’ success, and we trust that this university will be a source of great pride for you, as you move forward in your careers. Thanks to the exceptional talent and dedication of our faculty, and staff, this year CUD has been recognised among the top 2 percent of universities worldwide – an outstanding achievement for such a young university." Representing the graduating students was Master of Business Administration (Finance) graduate, Shamma Al Tayer, who said, "As in every graduation ceremony, CUD never cease to amaze us, and the world. We thought that nothing could top the Burj Khalifa Class of 2020, yet CUD has done it again, as we find ourselves in this historical moment in the presence of the founding father of Higher Education in the UAE, Sheik Nahyan, at Expo 2020, in the Al Wasl Plaza. We have all learnt so many lessons during out time at CUD, so let us now think about how we can each make a change to drive new research and innovation in the future."

