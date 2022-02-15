Expo 2020 Dubai’s upcoming Tennis Week will see an impressive line-up of international tennis stars compete against each other at the Expo Sports Arena on 19th and 20th February.

International champions from the world of men and women’s tennis, including John McEnroe, Kim Clijsters and Richard Krajicek, will battle it out in singles and doubles matches, each made up of three sets.

The first match will see 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki go head-to-head with three-time WTA Tour champion Kim Clijsters in the Women’s Singles Exhibition Game on 19th February. Wozniacki has won 30 titles in her career, including the WTA Tour in 2017, while Clijsters has claimed 52 titles, including the Australian Open 2011.

Competing in the Men’s Singles Exhibition Game on 20th February will be the ever-entertaining Mansour Bahrami and the energetic Fabrice Santoro. Nicknamed ‘The Jester’, the charismatic Iranian-Frenchman Bahrami is an ATP Champion. His opponent Santoro, who also hails from France and has been nicknamed ‘The Magician’ for his tantalizing tricks, has won a total of 30 titles across his career, including both singles and doubles.

The Men’s Doubles Exhibition Game, taking place 19th February, will feature icons John McEnroe, Greg Rusedski, Richard Krajicek, and Mark Philippoussis. American tennis player McEnroe has won a total of 77 titles during his career and is a three-time Wimbledon Champion and four-time US Open Champion.

Australian player Philipoussis has earned 14 titles, while British-Canadian player Rusedski has attained 18 titles, including becoming 1998 Masters 1000 Paris Champion. Dutch player Krajicek is a 1996 Wimbledon Grand Slam Champion and has achieved 20 titles in his career.

Entry to the matches is open to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and will be staged at the Expo Sports Arena, a multi-purpose venue that hosts an exciting array of sports events and fitness sessions and is located next to Festival Garden, just behind Jubilee Park.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.