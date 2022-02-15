The number of weekly visits to Expo 2020 Dubai has passed the one million mark for the first time since the site opened over 19 weeks ago, climbing to a total of 13,457,400 as of 14th February.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers reached more than 121 million, but this is set to soar even further with tonight’s highly anticipated performance by global superstars Coldplay.

The British band prides itself on its commitment to the environment and, with the UAE becoming the first country in the region to announce a Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, Coldplay will show its support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by performing at Al Wasl Plaza.

With six weeks to go, visitors have embraced the urgency of the ‘Now or never, before it’s gone forever’ mantra, attracted to the line-up of new venues unveiled, the ever-expanding list of sports and music stars confirmed to attend, and the rollcall of countries set to showcase their National Day celebrations over the coming weeks.

Among the highlights last week were UK National Day on 10th February, with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attending the pageantry.

The Philippines celebrated its National Day the following day, which included a concert in Jubilee Park by Filipino American pop icon Bamboo, as well as a cultural performance by Daluyong ng Diwa, depicting the 4000-year history of the Filipino people.

Grammy-nominated South African DJ, producer and songwriter Black Coffee showcased Expo 2020 Dubai’s latest venue – the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) Arena – while musical ensemble Thaikkudam Bridge, and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor attracted thousands of Indian fans to the familiar surroundings of the Jubilee Stage last weekend.

International Day for Girls and Women in Science on 11th February saw the gathering of global female experts to discuss how to ensure gender equality and accessibility for all in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Global leadership icon and former CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi joined Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai for ‘Global Leadership: Work, Family, and our Future’, an Emirates Festival of Literature panel discussion that showed how women’s education was essential to grow economies.

The half-term break has also brought many families to the site, with the launch of family-friendly shows and a raft of activities and workshops for kids dotted around the site.

Almost 10,000 bookings have been allocated for the inner and outer gardens of Al Wasl Plaza, with extra outdoor screens made available across the Expo site and a further 4,000-plus bookings in the DEC Arena to address the monumental interest from the general public.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.