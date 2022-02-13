Hundreds of the free Infinite Nights - Coldplay live at Expo 2020 Dubai concert tickets are being resold for money on online platforms such as Dubizzle, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Scalpers, or individuals who resell shares or tickets at a significant or quick profit, were seen selling tickets for anything between Dh300 to Dh800 on online platforms immediately after mega fans of the band booked the tickets out.

Tickets for the upper and lower gardens of the Al Wasl Plaza viewing areas were sold out within two hours after the spot bookings went live Saturday night. The British band is set to perform at the world’s greatest fair on Tuesday, February 15.

Expo 2020 authorities said on Sunday they are aware that some free tickets for Coldplay’s concert on February 15 are being resold for money online.

“We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source. The original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket, thus leading to fraudulent sales,” it read.

"Each ticket has a unique QR code that users can only use once. Anyone arriving with a QR code that has already been used will not gain entry to the concert venue,” the statement added.

Visitors have the option to watch Coldplay on the big screens at Jubilee Park, Festival Garden and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Expo 2020 Dubai website also underwent a ‘scheduled maintenance’ glitch as free spot bookings to watch global icons Coldplay went live late Saturday evening.

Since then, hundreds of fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment about being unable to book spots for the show, scheduled to take place at the Al Wasl Plaza.

Most website users could not log into the spot booking page for nearly two hours after the option opened on Saturday.

A user artivika shared her frustration on Instagram and said: “I wish you were selling them instead of giving them for free. I spent three hours in the queue, and your website was under maintenance half of the time. Such a disappointment.”

Not surprisingly, several users are willing to pay the inflated prices to see the band in person. In March 2022, the four-piece band - comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; guitarist Jonny Buckland; bassist Guy Berryman; and drummer Will Champion - will embark on its ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

The Al Wasl performance, part of Expo 2020’s Infinite Nights Series, unites the shared goals of Coldplay and the UAE and will lead by example, inspiring climate awareness and driving action to preserve the planet.