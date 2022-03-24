RIYADH — The Ministry of Education has approved the revised timing of all public and private schools in the Kingdom for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.



According to the ministry’s directive, the school day would start at the flexible time from 9 to 10 in the morning. The duration of class hours will be 35 minutes.



The ministry has also set the beginning of school hours in the elementary, intermediate, and secondary phases of continuing education schools from 9:00 p.m. and the classes would end according to the academic schedule for each level and class.



The ministry has granted the authority to education directors in all the regions and governorates of the Kingdom to determine the time of starting the school day in coordination with the concerned authorities in their respective regions or governorates.



According to the directive, Eid Al-Fitr vacation for schools will begin at the end of the working day on Monday, April 25, (Ramadan 24). This year’s Ramadan comes within the newly introduced third semester of the current academic year.

