MAKKAH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned the Hajj pilgrims of the dangers of exposure to high surface temperatures in the Holy Sites, which could reach up to 72 degrees Celsius in some mountainous areas.



The ministry cautioned pilgrims that exposure to sunlight for long period of time poses a major risk to their health, noting that this year’s Hajj season comes with high temperatures in Makkah, and that would be the greatest difficulty faced by pilgrims.



The MoH called on pilgrims to always use umbrellas to avoid direct exposure to the sun, and drink water in sufficient quantities throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty. It also urged pilgrims to adhere to all health instructions and advice, and avoid going out and being exposed directly to the sun’s rays or walking on or touching surfaces during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm.

