London – The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal College of Art of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on enhancing strategic cooperation through developing cultural and societal initiatives.



The memo was signed by CEO of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Dr. Suzan Mohammed Al-Yahya and Dean of the Royal College of Art, Professor Naren Barfield.



The cooperation between the two institutions covers several aspects, including developing academic programs in traditional arts and crafts; holding specialized seminars, workshops, and courses for artists; activating student and visiting teacher exchange programs; and establishing joint research projects in the fields of arts and design.



The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts is a pioneering institute that works on showcasing the national identity and enriching and preserving the Saudi traditional arts as well as cultivating the Saudi talents and enhancing their skills.