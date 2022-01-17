RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,505 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,546 were recorded in Riyadh, 835 in Jeddah, 440 in Makkah, 326 in Madinah, 149 in Dammam, 117 in Al-Khobar, 115 in Taif, 102 in Hofuf, and 100 in Al-Lith. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 569,296 after 4,349 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,908 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.