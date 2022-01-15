DUBAI: Saudi Arabia registered 5,281 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Saturday.

Numbers of confirmed cases have increased sharply in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 561,542 after 2,996 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,905 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The Saudi health ministry is continuing with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan, and more than 53 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered to date.

Saudi Arabia recently updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of SR1,000 ($266) for those who flout social distancing rules and SR100,000 ($266,000) for repeat offenders.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.