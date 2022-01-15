Numbers of confirmed cases have increased sharply in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads.



The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 561,542 after 2,996 more patients recovered from the virus.



A total of 8,905 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.



The Saudi health ministry is continuing with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan, and more than 53 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered to date.



Saudi Arabia recently updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of SR1,000 ($266) for those who flout social distancing rules and SR100,000 ($266,000) for repeat offenders.