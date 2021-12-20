RIYADH - The Ministry of Health announced on Monday the ability to receive the booster dose after 3 months of getting the second dose.



The MoH said that everyone now can book an appointment through Tawakkalna and Sehhaty applications to receive the booster dose.



The announcement came within the importance of getting the booster dose, which helps to fight the Covid-19 variants.



It is noteworthy that Dr. Abdullah Al-Quwazani, CEO of the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) confirmed earlier that the the booster dose of vaccine has the capability to resist the Omicron variant by more than 25 times in persons while compared to those who took just two doses of the vaccine against coronavirus.



According to Akhbaar24, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri said the MoH allowed obtaining the booster dose to prevent the appointments from crowding.



The Ministry of Interior has stated earlier that effective from Feb. 1, 2022, all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to secure their "immune" status on the Tawakkalna app.



The "immune" status is mandatory for anyone wanting to attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event in Saudi Arabia from February 1