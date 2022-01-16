RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that it had started giving the COVID-19 dose for all the children at the age group of 5-11, where it has opened wider appointments to receive the vaccine.



The ministry has stated earlier the completion of the first phase of coronavirus vaccination for children in the 5-11 age group which was allocated for children at higher-risk.



The MoH announcement which aims to protect children and raise their immunity against the coronavirus, has come in line with the ministry of education's decision to resume the in-person attendance for male and female students in the primary and kindergarten stages, where it has adopted three operational models.



The operational models are framed with the objective of applying the health precautions and controls against coronavirus with taking advantage of the facilities and spaces available in elementary schools and kindergartens in the regions and governorates all over the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali confirmed earlier that the children are given doses in smaller quantities compared to the doses given to adults, in addition to the use of an intended needles for kids.