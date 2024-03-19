RIYADH — Riyadh, Jeddah and some other Saudi cities witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Monday. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert of heavy rainfall in a number of governorates in the northern Tabuk region, accompanied by high-speed winds, lack of horizontal visibility, shower of hail and flash floods. The city of Tabuk had its effects until 1:00 pm on Monday.



The Civil Defense urged the public to be utmost vigil and cautious in the wake of the anticipated weather fluctuations and rainfall in most regions of Saudi Arabia from Monday to Wednesday.



According to the NCM forecast, moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active winds, dust storm, and showers of hail, leading to torrential rains would hit parts of the Madinah and Tabuk regions and their coastal areas, as well as in Makkah, Hail, Al-Jouf, Northern Border Region, Al-Qassim, and northern parts of the Eastern Province.



The NCM stated that thunderstorms, accompanied by dust storms, that limit the horizontal visibility, will hit parts of the regions of Najran, Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha. There will be a drop in temperatures in parts of the regions of Hail, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region, Tabuk, and the northern parts of Madinah. The report noted that the southwestern surface winds in the Red Sea will move to the northwestern side at a speed of 25-50 km per hour in the northern and central parts, reaching 60 km per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms.



Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged the public to be cautious and stay in safe places, and not to venture out to places where there are floods and water swamps, and not to cross flood passages or swim valleys accumulated with rain water as they constitute a danger to human life. The directorate called for adhering to its instructions announced through various media and social networking sites, with the continued weather fluctuations and rainfall in most regions of Saudi Arabia until Wednesday.



The directorate said that the Makkah region is witnessing moderate to heavy rains, leading to torrential rains and hail, and dust storms. It includes Makkah city, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Turabah, Raniyah, Al-Mawiya, Al-Khurma, Al-Jumoum, Khulais, and Bahra.



Moderate to heavy rain and dust storm are expected in various governorates and towns of the Riyadh region, including Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayeyah, Al-Majma, Thadiq, Marrat, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, and Shaqra, as well as in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border, Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, and the Eastern Province

