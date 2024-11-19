Muscat – Local cloud formations are forecast over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains, affecting the governorates of North Sharqiyah, Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Batinah, and South Batinah. Medium clouds are also expected along the coasts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, with chances of scattered rain.

With the announcement of a four day weekend for the national day holidays, travelers are urged to exercise caution on the roads, especially in areas prone to changing weather conditions. Authorities remind motorists to drive safely and remain vigilant, particularly in mountainous and coastal regions where visibility may be reduced due to rain or clouds.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.