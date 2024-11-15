Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high sea offshore warning is issued for this weekend by the weather department.

In its report, the Qatar Meteorology Department stated that the temperatures starting today to Saturday, November 16 will vary from 22 degree Celsius to a maximum of 32 degree Celsius.

It stated that Friday and Saturday will be hazy at first with some clouds by night.

The wind will be Northwesterly 5-16KT, gusting to 24-25KT at times offshore.

The sea height will vary between 3 and 6ft which might rise to 10ft at times.

In an earlier report, issued on November 12, the department had issued marine warning that was stated to be in effect until this weekend.

