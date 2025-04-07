AMMAN:The Jordanian Marathon Association (Run Jordan), in coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Central Traffic Department, announced the closure of several roads leading to the routes of the Bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, which is scheduled to take place next Friday.

This annual event, held with wide participation from local and international runners, underscores Jordan’s geographic importance as a key destination for tourism and sports.

The marathon is held in accordance with international federation standards, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety of all runners.

The Run Jordan stated that all roads leading to the ultra marathon course will be closed from midnight on Friday until 1:00pm on the same day. The road from Rama traffic lights towards the Baptism intersection will be closed in one direction starting at midnight until 1:00pm.

The road from the Baptism intersection towards the hotel area and up to Amman Tourist Beach will also be closed in one direction starting at 2:00am until 1:00pm.

The main road leading to the Baptism Site will be completely closed from 2:00am to 1:00pm. The road between the security checkpoint and the hotel area will be partially closed starting at midnight and fully closed from 5:00am until 1:00pm.

Authorities have prepared alternative routes to accommodate traffic during the closures.

The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon features three main races: the 50 kilometre-race individual ultra marathon, the 50 kilometres relay, and the 21 kilometres race.

These races will begin at 6:00am opposite Amman Tourist Beach. In addition, a 10-kilometre race will start at 9:00 am, two kilometres before the Baptism intersection.

