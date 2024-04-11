On the special occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Jordanians received joyous news that set the nation abuzz with excitement. The Royal Hashemite Court, in a statement, revealed that the Crown Prince of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first child this summer.

The statement read:

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, are expecting, with God’s help and grace, their first child, in the summer of this year.

And the Royal Hashemite Court, congratulating His Majesty King Abdullah II, son of Al Hussein, and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, on this occasion, to wish Their Royal Highnesses the good offspring a good health."

The wedding of the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif, held in June last year, were a global spectacle. Dignitaries and VIPs from all corners of the world, including the British royal couple Prince William and Kate, and the US First Lady Jill Biden, graced the grand event. The kingdom itself was swept up in a wave of celebration, marking the union of this influential couple.

In February, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein's father Khaled Al Saif passed away. Jordan announced a three-day mourning period after the death of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

Khaled Al Saif was a member of the Subai, a prominent tribe in the Arabian Peninsula with ancient roots. He was also the founder of El Saif Engineering Contracting, which built Riyadh's iconic Kingdom Tower and other high-rises across the Middle East.

