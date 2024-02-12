Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Monday will be cloudy with moderate to heavy rain maybe thundery at first, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly 12 to 22 knot, gusting to 35 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly 06 to 16 knot gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08/02 kilometers or less during thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less with thundery rain Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 8 feet with thundery rain.

