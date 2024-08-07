Doha - Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be humid and partly cloudy to scattered clouds later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see hazy and cloudy with a chance of light rain becomes scattered clouds later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 05 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

