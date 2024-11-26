Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at northern areas, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly to at a speed of 04 - 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 4 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 04:07 - 12:18 06:42 - 20:43 30Mesaieed 13:07 - **:** 22:09 - **:** 30Wakrah 12:32 - **:** 21:01 - **:** 29Al Khor 09:55 - 02:10 19:20 - 08:24 31Ruwais 02:10 - 13:56 08:24 - 20:12 30Dukhan 06:47 - 19:10 00:08 - 13:13 30Abu Samra 05:23 - 18:00 00:54 - 11:34 32 Sunrise: 05:59 LTSunset: 16:43 LT-------------------------

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).