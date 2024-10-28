Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is expected to see a slight drop in temperatures over the next four days, from Sunday 27 October to Wednesday 30 October 2024, due to active northwesterly winds.

In a statement, Oman Meteorology said: "Active northwesterly winds are expected from Sunday evening, 27 October, until Wednesday, 30 October. These winds will lead to rising dust and sand in desert and exposed areas, as well as high sea waves ranging between 1.5 to 2.0 metres along the coasts of Musandam and parts of the Sea of Oman. This will also result in a relative decrease in temperatures."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

