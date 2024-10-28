Muscat: Parking restrictions will be in place on Sultan Qaboos Street from Monday, 28 October for a period of three days, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced.

In a statement, the ROP said, "Vehicles are prohibited from parking on both sides of Sultan Qaboos Street from Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout to the Wilayat of Muscat, starting tomorrow, Monday, for a period of three days."

The restrictions will end on Wednesday, 30 October, according to the statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

