The Port of Duqm achieved remarkable growth in 2024, recording a 152% increase in cargo handling and receiving over 1,000 vessels. This performance reflects the port’s growing scale, reliability, and the confidence it inspires among global investors—a momentum that will be showcased at the Duqm Economic Forum (DEF) 2025, according to Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm.

Speaking ahead of DEF 2025, which will be held in Duqm during October 27-28, 2025, Vermeulen emphasized that the port serves as a vital gateway to global markets. With over 80% of goods worldwide transported by sea, he stressed that efficient maritime access is critical to attracting investment and connecting Oman to international supply chains.

“The efficiency of the port is really crucial, and in this case, that is what Port of Duqm represents,” Vermeulen noted.

Beyond its maritime significance, Vermeulen described Duqm as a “fantastic investment opportunity,” highlighting its versatility and flexibility compared to other hubs in Oman. As the newest of the country’s three main economic centres, Duqm provides a platform for diverse ventures and future growth.

Positioned at the heart of Oman’s economic diversification agenda, Port of Duqm is not only strengthening the logistics sector but also emerging as a dynamic hub for industry, trade, and cross-border investment partnerships.

The two-day Duqm Economic Forum, hosted by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), is set to further reinforce Duqm’s role as a key driver of economic growth and a global destination for high-value investments, Vermeulen added.

