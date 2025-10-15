MUSCAT: OQ — the integrated energy group of the Sultanate of Oman — has entered into a strategic partnership with global shipping leaders Maersk and CMA CGM to decarbonise its polymer supply chains, marking a significant step towards sustainable logistics and value chain transformation. The collaboration reflects OQ’s vision to integrate low-emission fuels and faster delivery models across its operations as part of a broader decarbonisation strategy.

“This partnership reflects our conviction that true sustainability cannot stop at the factory gate”, said Dawood al Rahbi, Vice President — Global Supply Chain at OQ. “By embedding low-carbon shipping into our network, we are helping customers meet EU compliance requirements, enhance ESG reporting and lower their logistics emissions”.

The initiative supports OQ’s customers amidst tightening European Union regulations on Scope 3 emissions — those generated indirectly across the supply chain. Many of OQ’s clients in the packaging, infrastructure and consumer goods industries face growing pressure to demonstrate reductions in transport-related emissions. Through this collaboration, OQ is enabling its customers to succeed in a low-carbon economy while advancing its own environmental goals.

Under the partnership, OQ’s polymers are transported via Maersk’s ECO Delivery and CMA CGM’s ACT+ programmes, both of which use second-generation biofuels made from used cooking oils and brown grease certified under the ISCC EU system. Between the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, these initiatives helped OQ avoid or reduce more than 270 tonnes of CO₂e emissions. The results reflect OQ’s expanding commitment to low-carbon shipping, with measurable reductions verified and traceable according to international assurance standards.

“In just four quarters, we’ve seen measurable results”, Al Rahbi noted. “Every shipment under these programmes delivers tangible reductions that are verified and traceable — giving our customers confidence in their sustainability performance”. All reductions are independently assured under ISAE 3000 and ISAE 3410 standards, in line with methodologies set by the Clean Cargo Working Group and ISO frameworks, ensuring transparency and credibility across reporting and auditing processes.

Beyond cutting emissions, the partnership has also improved OQ’s logistics efficiency. The company’s introduction of floating warehouse and hub operations in 2025 has shortened delivery times to Europe and Türkiye from 40 days to as little as two to eleven days. This combination of speed and sustainability, Al Rahbi explained, gives OQ’s customers a distinct advantage in global markets. “Efficiency and sustainability are no longer separate goals”, he said. “With this partnership, we’re showing that it’s possible to deliver faster while cutting carbon at every step”.

OQ is also pursuing internationally recognised sustainability certifications by the end of 2025, aligned with the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). These certifications will verify that OQ’s logistics network meets the highest standards for low-carbon transport, offering customers traceability and assurance that their materials arrive with a significantly reduced footprint.

The initiative is part of OQ’s four-pillar decarbonisation strategy, which focuses on energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, process optimisation and flaring minimisation across its operations. By extending these principles into logistics, OQ is ensuring that sustainability runs through every stage of the value chain.

“As industries accelerate towards decarbonisation, collaboration is essential”, Al Rahbi emphasised. “Through partnerships like this, OQ is not only meeting compliance needs but also helping build circular, resilient supply chains for the future”. With its proactive and science-based approach, OQ continues to position itself as a key enabler of sustainable industry transformation, ensuring that essential materials reach global markets efficiently and responsibly.

