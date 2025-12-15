Arab Finance: DHL Express signed a strategic cooperation agreement with YANMU Logistics, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Group, to establish a new state-of-the-art service center in the East Cairo Logistics Park (ECLP) on Suez Road, as per an emailed press release.

This pivotal project comes as part of DHL’s broader strategy to expand its infrastructure and strengthen its operational footprint across Egypt, backed by a significant investment of €‎24 million.

The signing ceremony was held at Hassan Allam Group head office, in presence of senior executives from both organizations, including CEO of DHL Express Middle East and North Africa Abdulaziz Busbate, Country Manager of DHL Express Egypt Osama Ibrahim, Senior Director Operations of DHL Express Egypt Hisham Nadi, CEO of Hassan Allam Utilities Dalia Wahba, and COO of Hassan Allam Utilities Karim Hefzi.

Set to become DHL’s largest service center in Egypt, the new facility covers a built-up area of 11,000 square meters and a total area of 13,000 square meters, including service spaces and parking.

Designed to meet the highest global safety and security benchmarks (TAPA A), the facility is expected to double DHL’s operational capabilities.

It will enable the company to accommodate a larger fleet of vehicles, accelerate delivery and pick-up services, and support its future plans to achieve a 27% increase in business volume by 2035.

DHL Express will also expand its customs clearance facility in the country office at the Cairo International Airport, with additional investments to integrate advanced systems and automated solutions to manage shipments.

This aims to improve the speed and efficiency of processing inbound and outbound shipments and enhance overall operational performance.