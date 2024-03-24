Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman may be affected by a trough of a low-pressure system for two days from Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The latest analyses from the National Early Warning Centre indicate the effect of a trough of a low-pressure system over the Sultanate of Oman from Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, to Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. Expected clouds advection and formation over most Governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with isolated rain and varying intensity ( 10-40 mm ) over Al Hajar Mountains and Governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Dhofar and parts of Al Wusta.

Sea conditions will be moderate to rough ( 1.5-3 meters ) along coastal areas of the Oman Sea and western Musandam. Northerly winds ( 12-25 knots ) over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman may cause dust rising winds over desert and open areas.

Details of weather conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday:

1-Clouds advection and a chance of thundershower ( 10-40 mm ) are associated with a downdraft causing wadis and flash floods.

2-Fresh downdraft with speed of (12 to 25 kt) ( 22-45 km/ h).

The Civil Aviation Authority advises everyone to take precautions during rain, wadis flow, and reduced visibility. Check visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the issued weather bulletins and reports.

