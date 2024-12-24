Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman is set to face intense weather conditions from Tuesday, December 24, to Thursday, December 26, 2024, as a trough of low pressure sweeps across the region. Forecasters warn of widespread cloud formation, isolated heavy rainfall, and strong winds, potentially causing disruptions in affected areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday (December 24-25, 2024):

Expect scattered rainfall of up to 15mm in Musandam, North and South Batinah, Muscat, and parts of Dakhiliyah governorate.

Winds will intensify, reaching speeds of 10-20 knots, causing rough conditions.

Thursday (December 26, 2024):

Heavy rainfall (5-15mm) could lash Musandam, North and South Batinah, Muscat, South Sharqiyah, Dakhiliyah governorate, and the Al Hajar Mountains, with the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant and prepare for potential weather-related hazards.

